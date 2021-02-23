ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) went up by 7.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.57. The company’s stock price has collected -0.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/19/21 that ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE :ACCO) Right Now?

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACCO is at 2.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ACCO Brands Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $3.05 above the current price. ACCO currently public float of 91.78M and currently shorts hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACCO was 504.23K shares.

ACCO’s Market Performance

ACCO stocks went down by -0.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.31% and a quarterly performance of 14.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for ACCO Brands Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.10% for ACCO stocks with a simple moving average of 26.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCO stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for ACCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ACCO in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $12 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2020.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACCO reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for ACCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 14th, 2019.

BWS Financial gave a rating of “Buy” to ACCO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 25th of the previous year.

ACCO Trading at 3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCO fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.69. In addition, ACCO Brands Corporation saw 5.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCO starting from Schneider Pamela R, who sale 8,602 shares at the price of $9.50 back on Feb 10. After this action, Schneider Pamela R now owns 148,492 shares of ACCO Brands Corporation, valued at $81,719 using the latest closing price.

Schneider Pamela R, the Sr VP, General Counsel & Sec of ACCO Brands Corporation, sale 8,603 shares at $8.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Schneider Pamela R is holding 148,492 shares at $75,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.45 for the present operating margin

+27.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACCO Brands Corporation stands at +3.75. The total capital return value is set at 6.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.53. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO), the company’s capital structure generated 165.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.35. Total debt to assets is 40.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.