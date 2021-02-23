A Lesson to Learn: Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) went up by 8.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.84. The company’s stock price has collected 13.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/03/21 that Suncor Energy reports fourth quarter 2020 results

Is It Worth Investing in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE :SU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SU is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.28. SU currently public float of 1.52B and currently shorts hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SU was 8.30M shares.

SU’s Market Performance

SU stocks went up by 13.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.12% and a quarterly performance of 33.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.86% for Suncor Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.91% for SU stocks with a simple moving average of 27.31% for the last 200 days.

SU Trading at 15.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +15.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU rose by +13.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.84. In addition, Suncor Energy Inc. saw 22.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.56 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy Inc. stands at -17.51. The total capital return value is set at -9.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.84. Equity return is now at value -14.20, with -6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), the company’s capital structure generated 60.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.77. Total debt to assets is 25.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.