36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) went up by 17.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s stock price has collected 18.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/21 that 36Kr Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :KRKR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for 36Kr Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.49, which is -$0.6 below the current price. KRKR currently public float of 33.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRKR was 471.95K shares.

KRKR’s Market Performance

KRKR stocks went up by 18.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.50% and a quarterly performance of 89.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.24% for 36Kr Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.35% for KRKR stocks with a simple moving average of 63.09% for the last 200 days.

KRKR Trading at 56.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.14%, as shares surge +10.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRKR rose by +18.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.52. In addition, 36Kr Holdings Inc. saw 109.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KRKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.49 for the present operating margin

+41.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for 36Kr Holdings Inc. stands at -129.72. The total capital return value is set at -4.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -177.70. Equity return is now at value -16.80, with -11.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.