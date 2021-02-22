Why Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) went up by 11.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.15. The company’s stock price has collected 32.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/19/21 that Vuzix Smart Glasses Featured in American Medical Association Special COVID-19 Edition for Accelerating Change in Medical Health Education Systems Science Student, Resident and Fellow Impact Challenge

Is It Worth Investing in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ :VUZI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VUZI is at 2.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Vuzix Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.25, which is $0.52 above the current price. VUZI currently public float of 38.31M and currently shorts hold a 15.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VUZI was 4.30M shares.

VUZI’s Market Performance

VUZI stocks went up by 32.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.73% and a quarterly performance of 374.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 913.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.76% for Vuzix Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.91% for VUZI stocks with a simple moving average of 238.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VUZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VUZI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for VUZI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VUZI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $30 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2021.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VUZI reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for VUZI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

VUZI Trading at 74.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VUZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.54%, as shares surge +62.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +305.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VUZI rose by +32.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +942.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.89. In addition, Vuzix Corporation saw 95.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VUZI starting from INTEL CORP, who sale 4,962,600 shares at the price of $11.51 back on Jan 28. After this action, INTEL CORP now owns 0 shares of Vuzix Corporation, valued at $57,095,915 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VUZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-398.26 for the present operating margin

-102.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vuzix Corporation stands at -396.91. The total capital return value is set at -93.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.11. Equity return is now at value -97.60, with -83.40 for asset returns.

Based on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), the company’s capital structure generated 8.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.96. Total debt to assets is 7.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.