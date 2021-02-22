Why GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) went down by -4.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.59. The company’s stock price has collected -7.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/16/21 that GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Is It Worth Investing in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :GNMK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNMK is at 3.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is $0.32 above the current price. GNMK currently public float of 68.45M and currently shorts hold a 10.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNMK was 999.40K shares.

GNMK’s Market Performance

GNMK stocks went down by -7.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.07% and a quarterly performance of 51.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 418.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.57% for GenMark Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.76% for GNMK stocks with a simple moving average of 48.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNMK stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for GNMK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNMK in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNMK reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for GNMK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to GNMK, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

GNMK Trading at 34.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares surge +41.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNMK fell by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.88. In addition, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. saw 41.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNMK starting from Jensen Tyler, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Feb 11. After this action, Jensen Tyler now owns 214,597 shares of GenMark Diagnostics Inc., valued at $220,000 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Tyler, the SVP, Engineering and Tech Dev of GenMark Diagnostics Inc., sale 500 shares at $14.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that Jensen Tyler is holding 224,597 shares at $7,345 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.50 for the present operating margin

+32.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stands at -53.79. The total capital return value is set at -52.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.44. Equity return is now at value -48.20, with -15.90 for asset returns.

Based on GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK), the company’s capital structure generated 631.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.33. Total debt to assets is 68.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 616.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.