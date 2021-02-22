Why Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) went up by 3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.97. The company’s stock price has collected 6.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/04/21 that Santander Holdings USA, Inc. and Santander Consumer USA Inc. Confirm Termination of Written Agreement with Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE :SAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAN is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Banco Santander S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.79, which is -$1.48 below the current price. SAN currently public float of 17.12B and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAN was 8.29M shares.

SAN’s Market Performance

SAN stocks went up by 6.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.31% and a quarterly performance of 31.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.07% for Banco Santander S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.19% for SAN stocks with a simple moving average of 48.80% for the last 200 days.

SAN Trading at 12.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +12.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAN rose by +6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.27. In addition, Banco Santander S.A. saw 19.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander S.A. stands at -13.58. The total capital return value is set at 1.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.93. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), the company’s capital structure generated 521.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.91. Total debt to assets is 27.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 521.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.