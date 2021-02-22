Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) went up by 18.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.53. The company’s stock price has collected 22.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/02/21 that Western Copper and Gold Announces Exploration Results from the Casino Project, Yukon

Is It Worth Investing in Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX :WRN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Western Copper and Gold Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.07. WRN currently public float of 104.71M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WRN was 593.26K shares.

WRN’s Market Performance

WRN stocks went up by 22.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.13% and a quarterly performance of 43.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 162.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.23% for Western Copper and Gold Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.91% for WRN stocks with a simple moving average of 48.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for WRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WRN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2020.

WRN Trading at 31.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.31% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.53%, as shares surge +34.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRN rose by +22.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2930. In addition, Western Copper and Gold Corporation saw 37.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WRN

The total capital return value is set at -5.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.