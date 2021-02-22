We Analyzed the Future Direction of SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC), Here is What We Found

SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) went up by 25.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.21. The company’s stock price has collected 34.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :SGOC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGOC is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SGOCO Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SGOC currently public float of 51.11M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGOC was 529.23K shares.

SGOC’s Market Performance

SGOC stocks went up by 34.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.49% and a quarterly performance of 131.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 154.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.54% for SGOCO Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.15% for SGOC stocks with a simple moving average of 126.20% for the last 200 days.

SGOC Trading at 68.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.64%, as shares surge +56.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +130.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGOC rose by +34.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +165.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.89. In addition, SGOCO Group Ltd. saw 79.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SGOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.66 for the present operating margin

+25.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for SGOCO Group Ltd. stands at -351.10. The total capital return value is set at -1.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.62. Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -12.80 for asset returns.

Based on SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.34. Total debt to assets is 7.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.27.