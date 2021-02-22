Wall Street Pummels Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) After Recent Earnings Report

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) went up by 16.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.46. The company’s stock price has collected 16.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/17/21 that Avidity Biosciences to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :RNA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Avidity Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.33, which is $18.46 above the current price. RNA currently public float of 32.19M and currently shorts hold a 9.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNA was 259.81K shares.

RNA’s Market Performance

RNA stocks went up by 16.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.26% and a quarterly performance of -8.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.69% for Avidity Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.52% for RNA stocks with a simple moving average of -8.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RNA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RNA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $60 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2020.

RNA Trading at -2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares sank -3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNA rose by +16.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.36. In addition, Avidity Biosciences Inc. saw 1.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.