Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) went up by 13.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.60. The company’s stock price has collected 88.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/17/21 that Urban Tea Appoints New COO and Independent Director to Drive Expansion in Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Mining Business

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ :MYT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MYT is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Urban Tea Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

MYT currently public float of 7.94M and currently shorts hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYT was 1.31M shares.

MYT’s Market Performance

MYT stocks went up by 88.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 172.52% and a quarterly performance of 245.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.41% for Urban Tea Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 112.58% for MYT stocks with a simple moving average of 79.12% for the last 200 days.

MYT Trading at 173.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.69%, as shares surge +177.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +230.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYT rose by +88.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Urban Tea Inc. saw 247.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-283.74 for the present operating margin

+41.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Tea Inc. stands at -243.34. The total capital return value is set at -16.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.27. Equity return is now at value -137.60, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Tea Inc. (MYT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.02. Total debt to assets is 2.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.