Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) went down by -10.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.44. The company’s stock price has collected -6.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Appoints Alan Mendelsohn, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX :TMBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TMBR is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.00. TMBR currently public float of 6.60M and currently shorts hold a 23.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMBR was 6.74M shares.

TMBR’s Market Performance

TMBR stocks went down by -6.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 91.07% and a quarterly performance of 122.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.63% for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.65% for TMBR stocks with a simple moving average of 22.66% for the last 200 days.

TMBR Trading at 76.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.97%, as shares surge +92.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMBR fell by -6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.69. In addition, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 188.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMBR starting from TardiMed Sciences LLC, who sale 100,694 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Sep 16. After this action, TardiMed Sciences LLC now owns 5,437,517 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $103,695 using the latest closing price.

TardiMed Sciences LLC, the 10% Owner of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 87,060 shares at $1.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that TardiMed Sciences LLC is holding 5,538,211 shares at $89,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMBR

Equity return is now at value 956.00, with -219.50 for asset returns.