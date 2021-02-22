The Chart for BlackBerry Limited (BB) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.77. The company’s stock price has collected -12.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/19/21 that BlackBerry Ltd. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE :BB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BB is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for BlackBerry Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50, which is -$3.21 below the current price. BB currently public float of 555.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BB was 56.48M shares.

BB’s Market Performance

BB stocks went down by -12.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.78% and a quarterly performance of 106.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.19% for BlackBerry Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.56% for BB stocks with a simple moving average of 72.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Underperform” to BB, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

BB Trading at 4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares sank -15.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB fell by -12.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +155.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.98. In addition, BlackBerry Limited saw 64.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from HO BILLY, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $12.95 back on Jan 20. After this action, HO BILLY now owns 218,462 shares of BlackBerry Limited, valued at $259,000 using the latest closing price.

Rai Steve, the Chief Financial Officer of BlackBerry Limited, sale 32,954 shares at $13.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Rai Steve is holding 0 shares at $428,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.25 for the present operating margin

+55.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Limited stands at -14.62. The total capital return value is set at -5.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.10. Equity return is now at value -40.70, with -25.30 for asset returns.

Based on BlackBerry Limited (BB), the company’s capital structure generated 29.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.06. Total debt to assets is 19.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.