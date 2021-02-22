MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) went up by 9.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.57. The company’s stock price has collected 0.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/05/21 that MEI PHARMA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of MEI Pharma, Inc. – MEIP

Is It Worth Investing in MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :MEIP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MEIP is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for MEI Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.67. MEIP currently public float of 109.33M and currently shorts hold a 7.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEIP was 998.21K shares.

MEIP’s Market Performance

MEIP stocks went up by 0.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.74% and a quarterly performance of 43.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.32% for MEI Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.49% for MEIP stocks with a simple moving average of 33.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEIP stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for MEIP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MEIP in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $9 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the previous year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEIP reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for MEIP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 29th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to MEIP, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

MEIP Trading at 32.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares surge +45.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEIP rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.66. In addition, MEI Pharma Inc. saw 58.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MEIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-84.88 for the present operating margin

+90.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for MEI Pharma Inc. stands at -159.15. The total capital return value is set at -38.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.96. Equity return is now at value -47.10, with -20.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.95.