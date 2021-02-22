Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) went up by 3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.53. The company’s stock price has collected -18.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/19/21 that Timios Announces Expansion of Its Retail Purchasing Business

Is It Worth Investing in Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ :IDEX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IDEX is at -0.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ideanomics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. IDEX currently public float of 214.08M and currently shorts hold a 16.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IDEX was 59.03M shares.

IDEX’s Market Performance

IDEX stocks went down by -18.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.89% and a quarterly performance of 250.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 572.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.81% for Ideanomics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.55% for IDEX stocks with a simple moving average of 127.55% for the last 200 days.

IDEX Trading at 22.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.26%, as shares surge +21.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX fell by -18.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +603.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.39. In addition, Ideanomics Inc. saw 93.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.86 for the present operating margin

+91.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideanomics Inc. stands at -219.18. The total capital return value is set at 14.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -186.95. Equity return is now at value -310.10, with -119.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), the company’s capital structure generated 63.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.71. Total debt to assets is 17.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.