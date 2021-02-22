Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for 111 Inc. (YI)

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) went down by -7.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.88. The company’s stock price has collected -14.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/05/21 that 111, Inc. Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Jilin Baiyi Doctor Group to Create & Deliver New Models for Internet Medical Services

Is It Worth Investing in 111 Inc. (NASDAQ :YI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for 111 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.47, which is -$4.33 below the current price. YI currently public float of 46.11M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YI was 862.07K shares.

YI’s Market Performance

YI stocks went down by -14.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 165.62% and a quarterly performance of 179.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 182.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.04% for 111 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.06% for YI stocks with a simple moving average of 166.09% for the last 200 days.

YI Trading at 95.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.42%, as shares surge +138.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +211.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YI fell by -14.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +172.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.27. In addition, 111 Inc. saw 191.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.39 for the present operating margin

+4.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for 111 Inc. stands at -12.64. The total capital return value is set at -44.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.53. Equity return is now at value -76.50, with -24.60 for asset returns.

Based on 111 Inc. (YI), the company’s capital structure generated 23.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.09. Total debt to assets is 11.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.87 and the total asset turnover is 2.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.