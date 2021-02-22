Is Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) a Keeper?

Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) went down by -11.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s stock price has collected 318.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/16/21 that Socket Mobile Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results Release Date and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ :SCKT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCKT is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Socket Mobile Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. SCKT currently public float of 4.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCKT was 4.55M shares.

SCKT’s Market Performance

SCKT stocks went up by 318.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 355.97% and a quarterly performance of 420.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 636.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 77.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.64% for Socket Mobile Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 155.66% for SCKT stocks with a simple moving average of 484.09% for the last 200 days.

SCKT Trading at 253.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 77.11%, as shares surge +321.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +404.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCKT rose by +318.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,030.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.25. In addition, Socket Mobile Inc. saw 413.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCKT starting from DUNLAP DAVID W, who sale 31,500 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Feb 16. After this action, DUNLAP DAVID W now owns 8,546 shares of Socket Mobile Inc., valued at $315,000 using the latest closing price.

OTT LEONARD L, the EVP of Engineering and CTO of Socket Mobile Inc., sale 55,442 shares at $9.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that OTT LEONARD L is holding 56,323 shares at $550,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.15 for the present operating margin

+52.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Socket Mobile Inc. stands at +1.49. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value -40.00, with -26.50 for asset returns.

Based on Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT), the company’s capital structure generated 21.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.92. Total debt to assets is 14.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.