Is Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) a Keeper?

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) went up by 16.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.25. The company’s stock price has collected -0.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/08/21 that Magenta Therapeutics to Present Additional Data from Phase 1 MGTA-145 Stem Cell Mobilization Program and Preclinical Updates on Targeting Conditioning Program at Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (TCT) 2021 Annual Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :MGTA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.50, which is $5.73 above the current price. MGTA currently public float of 42.61M and currently shorts hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGTA was 243.10K shares.

MGTA’s Market Performance

MGTA stocks went down by -0.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.83% and a quarterly performance of 57.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.04% for Magenta Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.19% for MGTA stocks with a simple moving average of 35.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGTA stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MGTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGTA in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $16 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGTA reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for MGTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to MGTA, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

MGTA Trading at 26.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares surge +29.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGTA fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.56. In addition, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. saw 37.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGTA starting from Booth Bruce, who purchase 1,250,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Jun 29. After this action, Booth Bruce now owns 1,250,000 shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGTA

The total capital return value is set at -57.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.53. Equity return is now at value -53.40, with -47.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.62.