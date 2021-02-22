Is DermTech Inc. (DMTK) a Keeper?

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) went up by 15.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.39. The company’s stock price has collected 19.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/18/21 that DermTech to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 4, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ :DMTK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DMTK is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for DermTech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.00, which is -$26.01 below the current price. DMTK currently public float of 4.89M and currently shorts hold a 37.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMTK was 1.13M shares.

DMTK’s Market Performance

DMTK stocks went up by 19.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 82.31% and a quarterly performance of 521.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 514.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.14% for DermTech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.02% for DMTK stocks with a simple moving average of 333.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $53 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the current year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DMTK reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for DMTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

DMTK Trading at 117.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.53%, as shares surge +86.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +565.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK rose by +19.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +457.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.32. In addition, DermTech Inc. saw 145.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from Posard Matthew L., who purchase 33,898 shares at the price of $29.50 back on Jan 11. After this action, Posard Matthew L. now owns 86,863 shares of DermTech Inc., valued at $999,991 using the latest closing price.

RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, the 10% Owner of DermTech Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $29.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP is holding 3,087,216 shares at $5,900,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -65.00, with -58.40 for asset returns.