Is Baidu Inc. (BIDU) a Keeper?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) went up by 14.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $326.50. The company’s stock price has collected 9.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Baidu Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ :BIDU) Right Now?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIDU is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 30 analysts out of 39 who provided ratings for Baidu Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2118.62, which is -$49.92 below the current price. BIDU currently public float of 266.87M and currently shorts hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIDU was 9.21M shares.

BIDU’s Market Performance

BIDU stocks went up by 9.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.28% and a quarterly performance of 136.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 156.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.37% for Baidu Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.24% for BIDU stocks with a simple moving average of 126.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIDU

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIDU reach a price target of $325, previously predicting the price at $250. The rating they have provided for BIDU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BIDU, setting the target price at $305 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

BIDU Trading at 48.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares surge +34.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +135.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU rose by +9.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +254.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $275.82. In addition, Baidu Inc. saw 57.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.39 for the present operating margin

Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 7.70 for asset returns.