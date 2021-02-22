Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Appian Corporation (APPN)

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) went down by -5.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $260.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/18/21 that Appian Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ :APPN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APPN is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Appian Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $144.25, which is -$94.23 below the current price. APPN currently public float of 37.43M and currently shorts hold a 14.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APPN was 1.67M shares.

APPN’s Market Performance

APPN stocks went down by -6.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.80% and a quarterly performance of 89.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 225.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.03% for Appian Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.39% for APPN stocks with a simple moving average of 115.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPN

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APPN reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for APPN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 01st, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to APPN, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

APPN Trading at 14.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares surge +10.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPN fell by -6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +338.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $214.18. In addition, Appian Corporation saw 25.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPN starting from Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, who sale 95,472 shares at the price of $219.85 back on Jan 28. After this action, Abdiel Capital Management, LLC now owns 5,335,606 shares of Appian Corporation, valued at $20,989,727 using the latest closing price.

Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, the 10% Owner of Appian Corporation, sale 54,528 shares at $239.07 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28, which means that Abdiel Capital Management, LLC is holding 5,281,078 shares at $13,036,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.44 for the present operating margin

+68.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Appian Corporation stands at -10.99. The total capital return value is set at -12.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.16. Equity return is now at value -12.30, with -7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Appian Corporation (APPN), the company’s capital structure generated 19.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.38. Total debt to assets is 11.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 36.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.