InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) Just Got Our Attention

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) went up by 12.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.83. The company’s stock price has collected 5.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/17/21 that Aeva to Host Investor Webcast on Technology and Commercial Overview

Is It Worth Investing in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :IPV) Right Now?

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 443.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of IPV was 1.81M shares.

IPV’s Market Performance

IPV stocks went up by 5.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.61% and a quarterly performance of 93.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.84% for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.07% for IPV stocks with a simple moving average of 68.95% for the last 200 days.

IPV Trading at 20.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares surge +17.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPV rose by +5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.95. In addition, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. saw 34.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IPV

Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV), the company’s capital structure generated 322.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.