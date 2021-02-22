Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Just Got Our Attention

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) went up by 16.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.80. The company’s stock price has collected 49.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/09/21 that Huize Holding Limited Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ :HUIZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Huize Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $64.75, which is -$3.0 below the current price. HUIZ currently public float of 36.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUIZ was 117.42K shares.

HUIZ’s Market Performance

HUIZ stocks went up by 49.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 100.00% and a quarterly performance of 75.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.05% for Huize Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 74.92% for HUIZ stocks with a simple moving average of 68.84% for the last 200 days.

HUIZ Trading at 81.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUIZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.60%, as shares surge +97.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUIZ rose by +49.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.75. In addition, Huize Holding Limited saw 85.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUIZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.15 for the present operating margin

+36.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huize Holding Limited stands at +1.50. The total capital return value is set at 1.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.13. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ), the company’s capital structure generated 25.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.17.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 2.36.