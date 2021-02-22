Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) went down by -5.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $262.77. The company’s stock price has collected -7.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/18/21 that Universal Display Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ :OLED) Right Now?

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 80.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OLED is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Universal Display Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $243.40, which is $7.93 above the current price. OLED currently public float of 42.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLED was 277.54K shares.

OLED’s Market Performance

OLED stocks went down by -7.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.86% and a quarterly performance of 5.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.58% for Universal Display Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.99% for OLED stocks with a simple moving average of 17.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLED stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for OLED by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OLED in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $225 based on the research report published on October 30th of the previous year 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to OLED, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

OLED Trading at -6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -12.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLED fell by -7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $237.58. In addition, Universal Display Corporation saw -2.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLED starting from ROSENBLATT SIDNEY D, who sale 50,356 shares at the price of $233.15 back on Dec 14. After this action, ROSENBLATT SIDNEY D now owns 0 shares of Universal Display Corporation, valued at $11,740,384 using the latest closing price.

ELIAS RICHARD C, the Director of Universal Display Corporation, sale 177 shares at $210.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that ELIAS RICHARD C is holding 0 shares at $37,259 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.73 for the present operating margin

+72.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Display Corporation stands at +30.87. The total capital return value is set at 18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.23. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Display Corporation (OLED), the company’s capital structure generated 0.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.95. Total debt to assets is 0.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.