Here’s How Your Trade Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) Aggressively Right Now

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) went down by -10.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $160.68. The company’s stock price has collected 6.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/20 that Roku, Lennar, Bitcoin: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ :WNW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of WNW was 1.38M shares.

WNW’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 52.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.56% for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.12% for WNW stocks with a simple moving average of -46.15% for the last 200 days.

WNW Trading at -46.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 52.43%, as shares sank -24.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNW rose by +6.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.05. In addition, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited saw -54.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.90 for the present operating margin

+24.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited stands at -22.84. The total capital return value is set at -243.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -345.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.