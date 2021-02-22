Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) went up by 11.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.45. The company’s stock price has collected 2.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Energy Fuels to Present at NobleCon17 on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX :UUUU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Energy Fuels Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.53, which is -$1.44 below the current price. UUUU currently public float of 128.78M and currently shorts hold a 12.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UUUU was 5.01M shares.

UUUU’s Market Performance

UUUU stocks went up by 2.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.82% and a quarterly performance of 225.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 315.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.79% for Energy Fuels Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.90% for UUUU stocks with a simple moving average of 149.83% for the last 200 days.

UUUU Trading at 39.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.68%, as shares surge +49.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +231.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc. saw 35.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from NAZARENUS DEE ANN, who sale 16,017 shares at the price of $4.30 back on Jan 14. After this action, NAZARENUS DEE ANN now owns 30,455 shares of Energy Fuels Inc., valued at $68,873 using the latest closing price.

Eshleman Benjamin III, the Director of Energy Fuels Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $4.47 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Eshleman Benjamin III is holding 127,911 shares at $4,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-691.92 for the present operating margin

-244.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc. stands at -647.54. The total capital return value is set at -26.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.53.

Based on Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), the company’s capital structure generated 14.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.37. Total debt to assets is 10.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.