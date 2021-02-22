Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)?

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) went down by -5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $312.12. The company’s stock price has collected -3.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/19/21 that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE :WST) Right Now?

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WST is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $328.00, which is $24.45 above the current price. WST currently public float of 73.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WST was 491.44K shares.

WST’s Market Performance

WST stocks went down by -3.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.70% and a quarterly performance of -1.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.64% for WST stocks with a simple moving average of 6.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WST stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for WST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WST in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $350 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WST reach a price target of $300. The rating they have provided for WST stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 14th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WST, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

WST Trading at -2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WST fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $294.33. In addition, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. saw -0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WST starting from MILLER GEORGE LLOYD, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $296.67 back on Nov 06. After this action, MILLER GEORGE LLOYD now owns 7,540 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., valued at $2,670,041 using the latest closing price.

MONTECALVO DAVID A, the SVP, Glob Ops and Supply Chain of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., sale 3,273 shares at $270.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that MONTECALVO DAVID A is holding 6,309 shares at $886,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.51 for the present operating margin

+35.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. stands at +16.13. The total capital return value is set at 20.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.31. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Based on West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST), the company’s capital structure generated 13.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.10. Total debt to assets is 19.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.20.