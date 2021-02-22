Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) went up by 2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.23. The company’s stock price has collected -10.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/19/21 that Gran Tierra Announces Release Date for its 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results, Conference Call and Webcast Details

Is It Worth Investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX :GTE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTE is at 2.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.86. GTE currently public float of 359.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTE was 25.13M shares.

GTE’s Market Performance

GTE stocks went down by -10.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 84.97% and a quarterly performance of 321.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.44% for Gran Tierra Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.28% for GTE stocks with a simple moving average of 170.57% for the last 200 days.

GTE Trading at 76.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares surge +86.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +211.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE fell by -10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +207.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7512. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. saw 161.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTE starting from GMT CAPITAL CORP, who sale 161,100 shares at the price of $0.93 back on Feb 18. After this action, GMT CAPITAL CORP now owns 45,572,809 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., valued at $149,823 using the latest closing price.

GMT CAPITAL CORP, the 10% Owner of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., sale 880,300 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that GMT CAPITAL CORP is holding 45,733,909 shares at $889,103 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.85 for the present operating margin

+24.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stands at +6.78. The total capital return value is set at 6.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.45. Equity return is now at value -111.20, with -43.70 for asset returns.

Based on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), the company’s capital structure generated 68.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.53. Total debt to assets is 34.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.