Can Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) Remain Competitive?

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) went up by 11.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s stock price has collected 11.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/08/21 that Sypris Wins Awards From Two High-Pressure Energy Projects

Is It Worth Investing in Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :SYPR) Right Now?

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYPR is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sypris Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.25. SYPR currently public float of 10.83M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYPR was 545.50K shares.

SYPR’s Market Performance

SYPR stocks went up by 11.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 80.31% and a quarterly performance of 152.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 255.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.73% for Sypris Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.37% for SYPR stocks with a simple moving average of 171.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYPR

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SYPR, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

SYPR Trading at 71.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.62%, as shares surge +50.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +148.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYPR rose by +11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +432.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Sypris Solutions Inc. saw 128.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SYPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.32 for the present operating margin

+11.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sypris Solutions Inc. stands at -4.49. The total capital return value is set at -13.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.84. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR), the company’s capital structure generated 128.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.22. Total debt to assets is 28.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.