Can loanDepot Inc. (LDI) Remain Competitive?

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) went down by -10.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.85. The company’s stock price has collected 5.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/18/21 that loanDepot Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in loanDepot Inc. (NYSE :LDI) Right Now?

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for loanDepot Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LDI currently public float of 9.41M. Today, the average trading volume of LDI was 3.93M shares.

LDI’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.18% for LDI stocks with a simple moving average of -11.18% for the last 200 days.

LDI Trading at -11.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.83% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDI rose by +5.36%. In addition, loanDepot Inc. saw 5.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.