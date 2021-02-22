Buy or Sell Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) went down by -6.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.64. The company’s stock price has collected -6.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/18/21 that (PR) Ritchie Bros. reports fourth quarter and 2020 annual results

Is It Worth Investing in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE :RBA) Right Now?

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RBA is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.17, which is $16.29 above the current price. RBA currently public float of 109.17M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RBA was 654.91K shares.

RBA’s Market Performance

RBA stocks went down by -6.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.15% and a quarterly performance of -15.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.66% for RBA stocks with a simple moving average of -5.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RBA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for RBA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $55 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2021.

RBA Trading at -17.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -15.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBA fell by -6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.99. In addition, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated saw -23.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBA starting from JETER JAMES J, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $70.50 back on Dec 14. After this action, JETER JAMES J now owns 15,990 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, valued at $303,150 using the latest closing price.

Zimmerman Christopher, the Director of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, sale 395 shares at $70.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Zimmerman Christopher is holding 180 shares at $27,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.55 for the present operating margin

+49.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stands at +12.35. The total capital return value is set at 16.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.38. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA), the company’s capital structure generated 80.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.46. Total debt to assets is 34.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.