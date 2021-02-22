Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.04. The company’s stock price has collected 10.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/17/21 that Antero Resources Reports Fourth Quarter Results, Announces 2021 Guidance, Proved Reserves and Drilling Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE :AR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AR is at 4.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Antero Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.50, which is -$0.96 below the current price. AR currently public float of 224.23M and currently shorts hold a 15.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AR was 10.63M shares.

AR’s Market Performance

AR stocks went up by 10.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.74% and a quarterly performance of 119.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 386.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.84% for Antero Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.39% for AR stocks with a simple moving average of 116.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AR reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for AR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 26th, 2021.

Tudor Pickering gave a rating of “Buy” to AR, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

AR Trading at 36.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, as shares surge +37.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +120.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR rose by +10.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +169.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.89. In addition, Antero Resources Corporation saw 64.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Pearce Sheri, who sale 1,501 shares at the price of $4.43 back on Nov 24. After this action, Pearce Sheri now owns 69,201 shares of Antero Resources Corporation, valued at $6,645 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.76 for the present operating margin

-55.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Resources Corporation stands at -48.45. The total capital return value is set at -12.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.38. Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Resources Corporation (AR), the company’s capital structure generated 97.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.34. Total debt to assets is 40.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.