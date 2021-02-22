A Lesson to Learn: COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) went up by 10.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.69. The company’s stock price has collected 6.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/09/21 that COMPASS Pathways expands its Discovery Center through new collaborations with world-leading scientists

Is It Worth Investing in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ :CMPS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for COMPASS Pathways plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.00, which is $11.88 above the current price. CMPS currently public float of 9.19M and currently shorts hold a 10.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMPS was 390.10K shares.

CMPS’s Market Performance

CMPS stocks went up by 6.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.52% and a quarterly performance of 46.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.48% for COMPASS Pathways plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.00% for CMPS stocks with a simple moving average of 23.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CMPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $65 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2020.

CMPS Trading at 9.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.17%, as shares surge +18.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPS rose by +6.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.20. In addition, COMPASS Pathways plc saw 11.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPS

Based on COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS), the company’s capital structure generated 247.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.