Why ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) went down by -7.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.18. The company’s stock price has collected -16.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/17/21 that ThermoGenesis Holdings Begins a Year of Celebration of its 35th Anniversary in the Cell Banking and Cell Therapy Industry

Is It Worth Investing in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :THMO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for THMO is at 3.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.50. THMO currently public float of 4.81M and currently shorts hold a 28.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THMO was 1.29M shares.

THMO’s Market Performance

THMO stocks went down by -16.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.17% and a quarterly performance of 48.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.39% for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.87% for THMO stocks with a simple moving average of -18.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THMO

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to THMO, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

THMO Trading at 26.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares surge +33.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THMO fell by -16.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. saw 59.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for THMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.55 for the present operating margin

+39.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stands at -72.79. The total capital return value is set at -45.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.03. Equity return is now at value -550.60, with -99.90 for asset returns.

Based on ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO), the company’s capital structure generated 1,505.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.77. Total debt to assets is 38.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,474.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.