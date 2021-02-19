Why NICE Ltd. (NICE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) went down by -6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $288.73. The company’s stock price has collected -8.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 19 hours ago that NICE Reports Accelerated Cloud Revenue Growth for The Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

Is It Worth Investing in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ :NICE) Right Now?

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 82.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NICE is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for NICE Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $300.83, which is $41.92 above the current price. NICE currently public float of 62.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NICE was 325.85K shares.

NICE’s Market Performance

NICE stocks went down by -8.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.83% and a quarterly performance of 8.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for NICE Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.55% for NICE stocks with a simple moving average of 13.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NICE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NICE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NICE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $330 based on the research report published on January 29th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NICE reach a price target of $334. The rating they have provided for NICE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to NICE, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

NICE Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NICE fell by -8.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $269.44. In addition, NICE Ltd. saw -9.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+63.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for NICE Ltd. stands at +11.81. The total capital return value is set at 8.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.31. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on NICE Ltd. (NICE), the company’s capital structure generated 26.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.72. Total debt to assets is 16.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.