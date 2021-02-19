Wall Street Pummels Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) After Recent Earnings Report

Kaleyra Inc. (AMEX:KLR) went up by 9.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.60. The company’s stock price has collected 2.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/16/21 that Kaleyra Announces Highest Quarterly Revenue for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Exceeding Revenue Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Kaleyra Inc. (AMEX :KLR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Kaleyra Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.50, which is $2.72 above the current price. KLR currently public float of 14.84M and currently shorts hold a 9.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLR was 328.48K shares.

KLR’s Market Performance

KLR stocks went up by 2.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.27% and a quarterly performance of 138.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 105.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.14% for Kaleyra Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.95% for KLR stocks with a simple moving average of 117.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for KLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KLR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $22 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

National Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for KLR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 28th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to KLR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

KLR Trading at 46.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.98%, as shares surge +44.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLR rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +156.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.40. In addition, Kaleyra Inc. saw 69.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.69 for the present operating margin

+19.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaleyra Inc. stands at -4.25. The total capital return value is set at 5.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.