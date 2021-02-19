Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) went up by 7.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.30. The company’s stock price has collected 10.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/02/21 that Vital Farms Announces National Foodservice Partnership with Acosta

Is It Worth Investing in Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ :VITL) Right Now?

Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 211.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Vital Farms Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.17, which is $4.6 above the current price. VITL currently public float of 19.03M and currently shorts hold a 16.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VITL was 507.42K shares.

VITL’s Market Performance

VITL stocks went up by 10.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.58% and a quarterly performance of 2.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.24% for Vital Farms Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.19% for VITL stocks with a simple moving average of -5.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VITL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VITL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VITL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VITL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $43 based on the research report published on August 25th of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VITL reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for VITL stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 25th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to VITL, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

VITL Trading at 16.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VITL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares surge +23.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VITL rose by +19.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.37. In addition, Vital Farms Inc. saw 12.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VITL starting from Dale Jason, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $26.98 back on Feb 16. After this action, Dale Jason now owns 246 shares of Vital Farms Inc., valued at $674,520 using the latest closing price.

Marcus Scott, the Chief Marketing Officer of Vital Farms Inc., sale 4,920 shares at $26.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Marcus Scott is holding 0 shares at $129,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VITL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.38 for the present operating margin

+30.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vital Farms Inc. stands at +1.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.04.

Based on Vital Farms Inc. (VITL), the company’s capital structure generated 19.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.63. Total debt to assets is 9.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.74.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.05 and the total asset turnover is 2.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.