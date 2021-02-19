The Chart for Visteon Corporation (VC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) went down by -10.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $147.55. The company’s stock price has collected -10.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Visteon Announces 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ :VC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VC is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Visteon Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $137.86, which is $17.03 above the current price. VC currently public float of 27.62M and currently shorts hold a 4.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VC was 248.65K shares.

VC’s Market Performance

VC stocks went down by -10.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.48% and a quarterly performance of 11.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for Visteon Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.16% for VC stocks with a simple moving average of 32.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $113 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VC reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for VC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to VC, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

VC Trading at -7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VC fell by -10.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.68. In addition, Visteon Corporation saw -2.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VC starting from SCRICCO FRANCIS M, who sale 800 shares at the price of $127.31 back on Dec 07. After this action, SCRICCO FRANCIS M now owns 6,350 shares of Visteon Corporation, valued at $101,848 using the latest closing price.

MANZO ROBERT, the Director of Visteon Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $126.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that MANZO ROBERT is holding 5,000 shares at $253,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.57 for the present operating margin

+21.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Visteon Corporation stands at +2.41. The total capital return value is set at 9.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.98. Equity return is now at value -9.60, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Visteon Corporation (VC), the company’s capital structure generated 115.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.58. Total debt to assets is 24.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.