The Chart for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) went up by 1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.32. The company’s stock price has collected 0.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Restaurant Brands International Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 19, 2021 – QSR

Is It Worth Investing in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE :QSR) Right Now?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.07, which is $9.95 above the current price. QSR currently public float of 275.62M and currently shorts hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QSR was 1.60M shares.

QSR’s Market Performance

QSR stocks went up by 0.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.98% and a quarterly performance of 1.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Restaurant Brands International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.76% for QSR stocks with a simple moving average of 6.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QSR reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for QSR stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

QSR Trading at -0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.47. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc. saw -0.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from Friesner Jacqueline, who sale 3,569 shares at the price of $58.95 back on Jan 05. After this action, Friesner Jacqueline now owns 107,471 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc., valued at $210,415 using the latest closing price.

Machado Fernando, the Chief Marketing Officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc., sale 4,060 shares at $58.95 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Machado Fernando is holding 16,703 shares at $239,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.02 for the present operating margin

+57.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stands at +11.48. The total capital return value is set at 12.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.38.

Based on Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), the company’s capital structure generated 536.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.29. Total debt to assets is 59.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 527.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.