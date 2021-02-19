Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) went up by 17.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.99. The company’s stock price has collected 14.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/29/21 that Taitron Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ :TAIT) Right Now?

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TAIT is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Taitron Components Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

TAIT currently public float of 2.98M and currently shorts hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TAIT was 69.74K shares.

TAIT’s Market Performance

TAIT stocks went up by 14.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.44% and a quarterly performance of 80.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.72% for Taitron Components Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.85% for TAIT stocks with a simple moving average of 74.11% for the last 200 days.

TAIT Trading at 40.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.94%, as shares surge +49.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAIT rose by +14.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, Taitron Components Incorporated saw 46.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAIT starting from MILLER CRAIG, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $2.60 back on Nov 12. After this action, MILLER CRAIG now owns 0 shares of Taitron Components Incorporated, valued at $6,500 using the latest closing price.

MILLER CRAIG, the Director of Taitron Components Incorporated, sale 2,500 shares at $2.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that MILLER CRAIG is holding 0 shares at $6,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.29 for the present operating margin

+45.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taitron Components Incorporated stands at +11.40. The total capital return value is set at 5.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.11. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.77.