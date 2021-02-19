Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) went down by -1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.54. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Abbott Laboratories stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE :ABT) Right Now?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABT is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Abbott Laboratories declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $135.76, which is $9.47 above the current price. ABT currently public float of 1.76B and currently shorts hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABT was 4.96M shares.

ABT’s Market Performance

ABT stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.41% and a quarterly performance of 10.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.23% for Abbott Laboratories. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.71% for ABT stocks with a simple moving average of 20.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ABT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $140 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABT reach a price target of $124. The rating they have provided for ABT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 11th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to ABT, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

ABT Trading at 10.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +11.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.55. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw 14.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from Moreland Mary K, who sale 505 shares at the price of $128.49 back on Feb 16. After this action, Moreland Mary K now owns 63,373 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $64,887 using the latest closing price.

MANNING JOSEPH J, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Abbott Laboratories, sale 3,130 shares at $123.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that MANNING JOSEPH J is holding 59,681 shares at $385,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.48 for the present operating margin

+56.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbott Laboratories stands at +12.92. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 4.60 for asset returns.