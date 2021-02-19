Renren Inc. (RENN) Just Got Our Attention

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) went up by 28.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.70. The company’s stock price has collected 14.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/30/20 that Renren Announces Unaudited First Half 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Renren Inc. (NYSE :RENN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RENN is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Renren Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.10. RENN currently public float of 2.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RENN was 195.53K shares.

RENN’s Market Performance

RENN stocks went up by 14.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.21% and a quarterly performance of 94.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 428.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.84% for Renren Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.39% for RENN stocks with a simple moving average of 141.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RENN

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Sell” to RENN, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on February 03rd of the previous year.

RENN Trading at 61.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.66%, as shares surge +83.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENN rose by +33.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +697.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, Renren Inc. saw 68.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.72 for the present operating margin

+0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Renren Inc. stands at -14.61. The total capital return value is set at -50.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.47.

Based on Renren Inc. (RENN), the company’s capital structure generated 34.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.64. Total debt to assets is 15.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.