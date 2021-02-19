Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Teradata Corporation (TDC)

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) went up by 2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.58. The company’s stock price has collected 1.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/09/21 that The Hertz Corporation Selects Teradata Vantage in the Cloud for Scalable & Elastic Analytics Environment

Is It Worth Investing in Teradata Corporation (NYSE :TDC) Right Now?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDC is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Teradata Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.36, which is -$11.96 below the current price. TDC currently public float of 106.97M and currently shorts hold a 15.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDC was 2.23M shares.

TDC’s Market Performance

TDC stocks went up by 1.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 85.71% and a quarterly performance of 117.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 109.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.35% for Teradata Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.87% for TDC stocks with a simple moving average of 104.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $70 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDC reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for TDC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to TDC, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

TDC Trading at 69.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares surge +83.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.16. In addition, Teradata Corporation saw 110.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from KEPLER DAVID E, who sale 42,800 shares at the price of $46.76 back on Feb 11. After this action, KEPLER DAVID E now owns 58,806 shares of Teradata Corporation, valued at $2,001,328 using the latest closing price.

MCMILLAN STEPHEN, the President and CEO of Teradata Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $30.69 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that MCMILLAN STEPHEN is holding 282,243 shares at $306,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.87 for the present operating margin

+55.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradata Corporation stands at +7.03. The total capital return value is set at 1.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.84. Equity return is now at value 34.60, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Teradata Corporation (TDC), the company’s capital structure generated 160.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.65. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.