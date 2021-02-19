Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK)

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) went up by 16.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.35. The company’s stock price has collected 13.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/20 that A Chinese WeWork for Apartments Is in Distress, Leaving Renters Out in the Cold

Is It Worth Investing in Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE :DNK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $79.41. DNK currently public float of 21.83M and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNK was 3.89M shares.

DNK’s Market Performance

DNK stocks went up by 13.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.92% and a quarterly performance of 158.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.01% for Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.94% for DNK stocks with a simple moving average of -34.28% for the last 200 days.

DNK Trading at 17.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.33%, as shares surge +22.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNK rose by +13.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited saw 21.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNK

Equity return is now at value 121.70, with -49.70 for asset returns.