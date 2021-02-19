Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) went up by 25.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $165.79. The company’s stock price has collected -4.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Everbridge Announces Five Public Warning Contract Wins Across Wireless Carriers, National and State Governments to Protect People and Organizations in Europe and Asia

Is It Worth Investing in Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ :EVBG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVBG is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Everbridge Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $167.50, which is -$14.35 below the current price. EVBG currently public float of 31.05M and currently shorts hold a 13.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVBG was 357.17K shares.

EVBG’s Market Performance

EVBG stocks went down by -4.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.86% and a quarterly performance of 20.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.35% for Everbridge Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.80% for EVBG stocks with a simple moving average of 30.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVBG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EVBG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EVBG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $200 based on the research report published on February 19th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVBG reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for EVBG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to EVBG, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

EVBG Trading at 24.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +22.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVBG rose by +20.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.06. In addition, Everbridge Inc. saw -5.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVBG starting from Brickley Patrick, who sale 14,032 shares at the price of $132.60 back on Feb 01. After this action, Brickley Patrick now owns 6,594 shares of Everbridge Inc., valued at $1,860,660 using the latest closing price.

Nigam Ajay, the Chief Product Officer of Everbridge Inc., sale 2,063 shares at $132.91 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Nigam Ajay is holding 5,162 shares at $274,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.24 for the present operating margin

+63.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everbridge Inc. stands at -26.01. The total capital return value is set at -11.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.08. Equity return is now at value -35.10, with -9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Everbridge Inc. (EVBG), the company’s capital structure generated 202.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.92. Total debt to assets is 50.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 200.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.