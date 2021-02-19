JMP Group LLC (JMP) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) went up by 40.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.98. The company’s stock price has collected 9.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that JMP Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in JMP Group LLC (NYSE :JMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JMP is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for JMP Group LLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is -$3.5 below the current price. JMP currently public float of 7.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JMP was 58.67K shares.

JMP’s Market Performance

JMP stocks went up by 9.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.41% and a quarterly performance of 85.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for JMP Group LLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 59.30% for JMP stocks with a simple moving average of 133.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JMP

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to JMP, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

JMP Trading at 74.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 40.56% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.50%, as shares surge +79.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JMP rose by +53.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +200.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.56. In addition, JMP Group LLC saw 29.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JMP starting from WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, who purchase 194 shares at the price of $4.74 back on Feb 11. After this action, WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC now owns 2,019,000 shares of JMP Group LLC, valued at $920 using the latest closing price.

WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, the Possible Member of 10% Group of JMP Group LLC, purchase 194 shares at $4.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC is holding 2,019,000 shares at $920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.01 for the present operating margin

+93.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for JMP Group LLC stands at -5.58. The total capital return value is set at -6.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.62. Equity return is now at value -36.10, with -9.60 for asset returns.

Based on JMP Group LLC (JMP), the company’s capital structure generated 186.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.04. Total debt to assets is 49.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.