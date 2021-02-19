Is Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) a Keeper?

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) went down by -6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.29. The company’s stock price has collected 1.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/08/21 that Chico’s FAS, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Sales and Earnings Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE :CHS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHS is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Chico’s FAS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is -$0.7 below the current price. CHS currently public float of 111.30M and currently shorts hold a 9.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHS was 2.68M shares.

CHS’s Market Performance

CHS stocks went up by 1.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.57% and a quarterly performance of 86.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.13% for Chico’s FAS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.07% for CHS stocks with a simple moving average of 80.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CHS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHS reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for CHS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 27th, 2019.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CHS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 29th of the previous year.

CHS Trading at 36.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares surge +34.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHS rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, Chico’s FAS Inc. saw 69.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHS starting from OLIVER DAVID M, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $1.33 back on Jun 26. After this action, OLIVER DAVID M now owns 86,672 shares of Chico’s FAS Inc., valued at $10,640 using the latest closing price.

Gwinner Kristin, the EVP, CHRO of Chico’s FAS Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Gwinner Kristin is holding 107,151 shares at $9,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.11 for the present operating margin

+35.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chico’s FAS Inc. stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at 0.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.44. Equity return is now at value -130.40, with -31.90 for asset returns.

Based on Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS), the company’s capital structure generated 142.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.77. Total debt to assets is 48.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.