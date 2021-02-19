Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) went up by 2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.10. The company’s stock price has collected 8.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/16/21 that Tempur Sealy tackles snoring, which it says is one of the biggest challenges to getting a good night’s sleep

Is It Worth Investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE :TPX) Right Now?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPX is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Tempur Sealy International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $40.13, which is $6.37 above the current price. TPX currently public float of 203.56M and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPX was 2.03M shares.

TPX’s Market Performance

TPX stocks went up by 8.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.75% and a quarterly performance of 31.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.93% for Tempur Sealy International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.50% for TPX stocks with a simple moving average of 44.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2021.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPX reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for TPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 31st, 2020.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to TPX, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

TPX Trading at 14.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +11.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX rose by +8.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.13. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc. saw 18.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from MONTGOMERY DAVID, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $33.50 back on Feb 11. After this action, MONTGOMERY DAVID now owns 893,166 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc., valued at $1,675,000 using the latest closing price.

MONTGOMERY DAVID, the EVP Global Business Strategy of Tempur Sealy International Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $29.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that MONTGOMERY DAVID is holding 943,166 shares at $1,475,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.81 for the present operating margin

+42.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stands at +6.15. The total capital return value is set at 18.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.84. Equity return is now at value 63.90, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX), the company’s capital structure generated 499.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.32. Total debt to assets is 58.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 475.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.