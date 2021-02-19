Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) went down by -8.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.60. The company’s stock price has collected -16.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/04/21 that Precision BioSciences to Present at Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day

Is It Worth Investing in Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ :DTIL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.14, which is $4.81 above the current price. DTIL currently public float of 44.80M and currently shorts hold a 7.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DTIL was 1.34M shares.

DTIL’s Market Performance

DTIL stocks went down by -16.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.61% and a quarterly performance of 18.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.04% for Precision BioSciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.40% for DTIL stocks with a simple moving average of 38.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTIL stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for DTIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DTIL in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $16 based on the research report published on July 27th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DTIL reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for DTIL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DTIL, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

DTIL Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.71%, as shares sank -22.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTIL fell by -16.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.23. In addition, Precision BioSciences Inc. saw 35.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTIL starting from KANE MATTHEW R., who sale 9,705 shares at the price of $12.28 back on Feb 17. After this action, KANE MATTHEW R. now owns 1,877,637 shares of Precision BioSciences Inc., valued at $119,177 using the latest closing price.

KANE MATTHEW R., the President and CEO of Precision BioSciences Inc., sale 9,697 shares at $13.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that KANE MATTHEW R. is holding 1,865,828 shares at $128,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-392.14 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Precision BioSciences Inc. stands at -417.65. The total capital return value is set at -97.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.20. Equity return is now at value -105.70, with -53.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 22.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.