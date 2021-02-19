Is a Correction Looming Ahead for iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) went down by -12.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.15. The company’s stock price has collected -7.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that iMedia Brands Announces Pricing of $20 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :IMBI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMBI is at 2.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for iMedia Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.67. IMBI currently public float of 10.10M and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMBI was 85.02K shares.

IMBI’s Market Performance

IMBI stocks went down by -7.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.56% and a quarterly performance of 29.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 115.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.81% for iMedia Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.69% for IMBI stocks with a simple moving average of 54.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMBI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for IMBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMBI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $10 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2019.

IMBI Trading at 39.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares surge +38.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMBI fell by -7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +275.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.65. In addition, iMedia Brands Inc. saw 61.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMBI starting from Lalo Eyal, who purchase 256,000 shares at the price of $6.25 back on Aug 28. After this action, Lalo Eyal now owns 1,349,370 shares of iMedia Brands Inc., valued at $1,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Lalo Eyal, the Director of iMedia Brands Inc., purchase 691,070 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Lalo Eyal is holding 1,091,070 shares at $1,411,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.09 for the present operating margin

+31.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for iMedia Brands Inc. stands at -11.22. The total capital return value is set at -36.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.41. Equity return is now at value -146.20, with -13.40 for asset returns.

Based on iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI), the company’s capital structure generated 374.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.91. Total debt to assets is 32.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 355.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.