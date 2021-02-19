Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) went down by -9.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.99. The company’s stock price has collected -5.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 19 hours ago that Chart Industries Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Is It Worth Investing in Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE :GTLS) Right Now?

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 114.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTLS is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Chart Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $146.47, which is -$9.16 below the current price. GTLS currently public float of 35.98M and currently shorts hold a 11.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTLS was 360.89K shares.

GTLS’s Market Performance

GTLS stocks went down by -5.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.51% and a quarterly performance of 46.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 103.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.24% for Chart Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.79% for GTLS stocks with a simple moving average of 71.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GTLS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GTLS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $160 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTLS reach a price target of $124, previously predicting the price at $94. The rating they have provided for GTLS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 21st, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to GTLS, setting the target price at $94 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

GTLS Trading at 7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLS fell by -5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +306.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.58. In addition, Chart Industries Inc. saw 18.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLS starting from KRABLIN STEVEN W, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $107.32 back on Nov 25. After this action, KRABLIN STEVEN W now owns 20,556 shares of Chart Industries Inc., valued at $536,600 using the latest closing price.

Vinci Gerald F, the VP & Chief Human Resources Ofc of Chart Industries Inc., sale 4,691 shares at $106.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Vinci Gerald F is holding 7,685 shares at $500,268 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.43 for the present operating margin

+23.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chart Industries Inc. stands at +3.57. The total capital return value is set at 5.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.70. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS), the company’s capital structure generated 66.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.79. Total debt to assets is 32.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.